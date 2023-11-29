Amazon's new smart glasses offer improved performance but no AR

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Amazon's new smart glasses offer improved performance but no AR

By Sanjana Shankar 11:05 am Nov 29, 202311:05 am

The newest Echo Frames are 15% thinner

Amazon has unveiled the third generation of its Echo Frames, sporting a lighter design and enhanced audio quality. It costs $270 (around Rs. 22,500). These Alexa-integrated smart glasses focus on incorporating the voice assistant into stylish, everyday eyewear, rather than offering visual augmented reality features. The company claims it has "completely redesigned" the audio experience on the new Frames to provide a "more balanced sound, better audio clarity and less distortion."

2/3

Enhanced battery life and audio

The third-generation Echo Frames offer an improved battery life, now lasting up to six hours on a full charge. The redesigned speakers provide up to "three times more bass" than the second-generation frames. Each pair comes with a tiny microphone that captures the wearer's voice while minimizing background noise, ensuring smooth interaction with Alexa for tasks like playing music or making phone calls. They support "multipoint" pairing, allowing users to pair the glasses to multiple audio devices simultaneously.

3/3

Design and style upgrades

The newest Echo Frames boast a more balanced and lightweight design, 15% thinner, compared to their predecessors. While the first generation resembled basic reading glasses, the latest glasses come in a variety of fashionable and vibrant styles. These include blue round, black rectangle, grey rectangle, black square, and brown cat eye options. The regular price for the third-generation frames is $270, but Amazon's "introductory price promotion" provides a $75 discount for early preorders of the prescription-ready version.