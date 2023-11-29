Google Drive introduces new homepage with personalized suggestions

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Google Drive introduces new homepage with personalized suggestions

By Sanjana Shankar 10:13 am Nov 29, 202310:13 am

The new 'Home' view is currently rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts

Google Drive is rolling out a new default homepage view on the web, designed to offer personalized file and folder suggestions using "machine learning algorithms." These recommendations are based on users' recent activities, like opened, shared, and edited files, as well as documents attached to upcoming Google Calendar events. The goal is to provide quick access to relevant files and folders for users, making it easy for users to "get started quickly" with their tasks.

2/3

Enhanced navigation and design

The updated Google Drive homepage showcases a toolbar with a convenient "Files" and "Folders" switcher. There are also filters for type, people, modified date, and location, to help find the relevant files faster. Google says the new design follows Material Design 3 guidelines, which will help users "navigate across Drive much more efficiently." This update comes after the launch of a new, more compact homepage on the Android and iOS mobile apps, which also includes a similar "Suggested" view.

3/3

Home view will now be the default start page

When you visit drive.google.com, the new Home view will be the default starting page. However, users can choose to switch back to "My Drive" as their homepage if they prefer. A banner will inform users when the Home view is available for their account, and they can revert to the older homepage through Settings. The changes are currently rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts, continuing into January.