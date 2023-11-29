Free Fire MAX codes for November 29: Claim exciting rewards

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Free Fire MAX codes for November 29: Claim exciting rewards

By Sanjana Shankar 09:34 am Nov 29, 202309:34 am

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive and expire after 12 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes for today on their rewards page. The game, which has been developed by 111 Dots Studio, made its debut in September 2021. These codes offer players a chance to win a variety of additional in-game items including diamonds, skins, characters, protective gear, weapons, and gold. The codes have a 12-hour expiration limit and must be used within that time frame to claim freebies.

2/3

List of redeem codes for today

FYHRT67U6YGHG4B, FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU, FV7YFHDN4M56LYP, F6T78KJHGSERFF87. FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E, FFYUFJU78SU7YTG, FUTYJTI78OI78F2, F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI. F7UJT7UKYI67U34S, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FL5O9YHD87BYVTC. FGDGFYJ76T7UTI7, FDYHR6Y7UR674U3, FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4, FDYGTH6R567UE56K, FUYFTHUJR67UYH4.

3/3

How to redeem the codes?

Follow these steps to redeem today's codes. First, head to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your registered Google, X, Apple, or Facebook credentials. Copy any of the codes and paste them into the text field. Select 'Submit' and click on 'Confirm.' After every successful redemption, players will receive their free rewards in their in-game mailbox.