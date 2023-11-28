Realme GT5 Pro will surpass professional gaming smartphones in performance

Realme GT5 Pro will surpass professional gaming smartphones in performance

The smartphone is expected to offer up to 1TB of internal storage

Realme is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship, the Realme GT5 Pro, on December 4 in China. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has now shared posters showcasing the Pro variant's impressive specs, such as LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a large vapor cooling chamber. Moreover, this powerhouse will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Recently, a device, with model number RMX3888 (supposedly Realme GT5 Pro), was spotted on Geekbench with a whopping 24GB of RAM.

It will offer an advanced cooling system

The Realme GT5 Pro will stand out with its state-of-the-art 3VC iceberg cooling system, providing exceptional vapor chamber cooling with a surface area of 12,000mm². This innovative cooling system will boast six times the thermal conductivity of its rivals, leading to a maximum reduction of 21.8-degree Celsius in the CPU core temperature. Realme claims this breakthrough will enable the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to deliver unparalleled performance, even outshining professional gaming phones.

The phone will pack a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The upcoming Realme GT5 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved-edge OLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It may sport triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-808 main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP IMX890 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Up front, a 32MP camera is expected. The smartphone will boot Android 14-based Realme UI 5. It is rumored to house a 5,400mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.