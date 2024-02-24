Some codes may not work due to server restrictions

Free Fire MAX codes for February 24: How to redeem

Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled a new set of redeem codes, granting players access to free rewards. Among these are in-game weapons, skins, characters, and various other valuable items, which help players conquer difficult levels. It is important to note that each code can only be used once and stays valid for 12-18 hours, with some possibly being subject to server restrictions.

Codes

Check out codes for today

Here are the codes for Saturday (February 24): FGBW3REGFBI7345, FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7, FWUYEGTBRTGNBK, F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4 FBTFJVI8C7Y6SFE, FBRTJKGUVHYRGRT, FGBVTYGHU76T4RE, FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH, FERTY9IHKBOV98U, FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3, FVBERFJUVYTSRF4 FGT5RFVDERFVSER, FJUYHGRBFNKYTG4, FB5TGIVUYTSRFVB, F45NJTKYOHJV7HN FCAKI7W63T4FVR5

Process

How to unlock in-game items?

In order to redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players should navigate to the official rewards redemption page. Once there, they will need to log in using their registered credentials, enter the code into the designated field, and then click on "Confirm." Any valid code will lead to rewards being credited to the player's account within 24 hours.