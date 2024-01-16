Free Fire MAX codes for January 16: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:18 am Jan 16, 202409:18 am

Redeem codes offer a great way to boost gameplay experience without spending real money

Garena Free Fire MAX redemption codes are now available for January 16.. Players can unlock a range of rewards, including in-game weapons, character outfits, reward crates, costume bundles, etc. These bonuses are designed to aid players in overcoming challenging game levels. It's worth mentioning that the codes usually stay valid for 12-18 hours. Hence, you must act swiftly to ensure timely redemption.

Here are the codes for today

FNJEKR5IUTGMK8U, FEFTHY66T7U57YH, FYHFR6TY7UY5GYJ, FBLHRT6YHFTYR6Y FYHFTY6KJ8IT67K, FIUYSGY6H67T5KY, FLUOIHMGKFO5ITK, FYMUYTYHF6YG7FQ FBHWEURF7Y6TGBD, FFGBYHRDTFGY5MK, FYUJTI67UJ45EO9, FFI8U76TARB3NM4 FKRIUYHBDN8KR58, FTUJHNGMFOIU5J6

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To make use of Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official rewards redemption page and log in with your credentials. Input the redeem code in the specified field and press the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid, the corresponding reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Do note that some codes may not work due to server restrictions.