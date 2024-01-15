WhatsApp nears launch of poll-sharing feature on Android and iOS

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 12:35 pm Jan 15, 2024

Polls serve as a useful tool for engaging audiences and gathering feedback

WhatsApp is inching closer to launching its much-anticipated poll-sharing feature, as the beta version of the app now allows select users to share polls in channels. Previously sighted on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, the feature is now rolling out to iOS beta, according to WABetaInfo. However, it is currently accessible to a limited number of channel owners. The introduction of poll sharing is expected to help users expand their audience by gathering valuable feedback through polls.

Votes in the polls remain anonymous

The innovative polling feature enables channel owners to create polls with multiple options. Importantly, votes in these polls remain anonymous, allowing members to view the total vote count without knowing who voted for each option. To utilize this feature, channel owners can locate the poll option in the chat attachment menu within their channel.

What about its availability?

While the polling feature is presently exclusive to a select group of early adopters, it is anticipated to become widely available in the future. WhatsApp has yet to provide a specific timeline for when the general public can expect access to this handy tool, for audience engagement and feedback collection. For now, users will have to wait patiently for this exciting new addition to the popular messaging app.