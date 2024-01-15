Realme 12 Pro series to be launched on January 29

By Akash Pandey

Realme 12 Pro series will include an in-screen fingerprint sensor for added security

After a slew of teasers, Realme has finally revealed the launch date for its much-anticipated Realme 12 Pro series. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ are set to launch in the global market on January 29. Their Indian debut is expected on the same day. The company has shared a poster showcasing the 12 Pro+ model, which sports a periscope telephoto camera and a premium finish.

The handsets will sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Realme 12 Pro series smartphones will sport a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They will be available in Submarine Blue and Navigator shades, with an exclusive Explorer Red edition for the 12 Pro+ variant.

Realme 12 Pro+ will boast a periscope zoom camera

Talking about the similarities, both Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ will house 50MP IMX890 primary and 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide cameras. The 12 Pro will feature a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, while the Pro+ variant will have a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Pro+ will also offer up to 6x lossless zoom and 120x digital zoom. Up front, the 12 Pro and Pro+ will have 16MP and 32MP cameras, respectively.

Mid-range Qualcomm processors will power the devices

On the hardware front, the Realme 12 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, while the 12 Pro+ will utilize Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Globally, they might ship with up to 12GB/256GB configuration. Both devices will boot Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0. Under the hood, they are expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. We may also see a Rolex edition model which was teased at CES last week.