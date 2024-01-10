Realme's 12 Pro Rolex Edition smartphone in the works

Realme's 12 Pro Rolex Edition smartphone in the works

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:19 pm Jan 10, 2024

The handset will be adorned in blue and gold shades

Realme will unveil its much-awaited 12 Pro Series in India, including a unique co-branded model - the Realme 12 Pro Rolex Edition soon. This extraordinary partnership between the smartphone maker and luxury watch brand Rolex aims to create a device that combines state-of-the-art technology with timeless design. The Realme 12 Pro Series will boast innovative features such as a rare periscope telephoto lens, setting it apart from its rivals.

Collaboration with luxury watch designer

The company released a teaser video showing international luxury watch designer Ollivier Savéo, who is known for adhering to the Swiss watchmaking tradition of the 18th century. Savéo shared his enthusiasm for capturing the accuracy of timepieces through classic design elements. He stated that the Realme 12 Pro Series represents the beauty of precision and reflects his commitment to creating a design that withstands the test of time.

Aesthetics inspired by classic watch design

A poster of the 12 Pro Rolex Edition made its rounds on social media, highlighting the integration of watch elements into the smartphone's design. The device showcases a watch dial-inspired camera housing ring, classic leather, and meticulous industrial polishing. "A legend, a timeless classic. A hundred years of classic watch design polishing new mobile phone industrial design, classic leather, and delicate industrial polishing, so that every angle is full of visual enjoyment, the sense of luxury overflows," the poster declared.

Anticipation builds for the official unveiling

As excitement builds around the Realme 12 Pro Series and the highly anticipated Rolex Edition, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch. The fusion of advanced technology and timeless elegance associated with Rolex promises to reshape the smartphone landscape, providing users with a device that blends sophistication with cutting-edge functionality. We expect the unveiling to take place on January 28.