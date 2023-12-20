Revamped Google Chat now available on Android: Check features

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 12:15 pm Dec 20, 202312:15 pm

The revamped layout was already introduced to iOS and web

Google Chat is rolling out a fresh homescreen design for Android users, following the recent unveiling of its new icon. The revamped layout showcases a pill-shaped container with Home, Direct messages, Spaces, and Mentions tabs. This takes the place of the former bottom bar and the floating action button (FAB). This updated look has already made its debut on iOS and web platforms and is now gradually appearing on Android.

Changes in the standalone Google Chat app

Within the Google Chat app, a circular indicator highlights the current active tab. While there are no labels beneath each icon, users can find this information at the top of their screen below the search bar. Additionally, a smaller rounded square FAB is positioned to the right of the pill, aligning with the other elements. Google mentions that Home is meant to help users "quickly catch up on any new activity across all conversations in a single location."

Redesign extends to the integrated Gmail experience

Google Chat's redesign also impacts its integration within Gmail. In Gmail, the floating pill lies above the existing bottom bar, which has been trimmed down to three tabs. While this navigation style works well in the dedicated chat app, it causes a somewhat cluttered appearance for the integrated Gmail experience. Meanwhile, Google Chat's logo now looks like other Workspace apps, with a four-style color. The predominant color is green, followed by blue and yellow, and a little bit of red.