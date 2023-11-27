Google is investigating mysterious data loss affecting several Drive users

By Rishabh Raj

The exact cause of why files have disappeared is still unknown

Google Drive users are facing a mysterious issue where their files have suddenly disappeared, with some even losing data from the past six months. Numerous users have taken to Google Support forums to share their experiences, stating that their files are missing from the cloud service. Google is currently investigating the matter and has advised affected users not to make any changes to their Google Drive in the meantime.

Initial reports and folder structure issues

The issue first came to light when a South Korean user reported on the Google Support website that all their files from after May 2023 were gone from their Drive. Additionally, the folder structure had reverted to its state from May 2023, with files neither available in folders nor visible in the trash. The user confirmed that they never shared their files or Drive with anyone else, eliminating the possibility of files being deleted or unshared by the original owner.

Google's response and recommendations

A volunteer Google Support member received a statement from a company representative, acknowledging the issue and confirming that other Google Drive admins have reported similar problems. The statement advised against attempting to restore the Drive oneself. "We don't recommend as well to make changes on the root/data folder while we wait for instructions from our Engineers," the person wrote.

Uncertainty around the cause and scope

The exact cause of the issue is still unknown, as is whether the files are missing from Google Drive's web version, its app, or only from synced folders on computers. Some users have speculated that it might be related to accounts being spontaneously dropped. In light of these events, users are reminded that storing files in the cloud does not guarantee their safety.