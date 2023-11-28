Google app may soon get bottom search bar on Android

Google is making some changes to its Google app on Android by testing a new bottom search bar. This change relocates the search bar from the top to the bottom of the screen, in an attempt to enhance accessibility and user experience. At present, the bottom search bar is still under development and not enabled by default. Reports suggest that this new feature may be in testing with a select group of users.

The change aims to improve user experience and accessibility

The bottom search bar is anticipated to offer a more user-friendly experience by simplifying the process of initiating a search. As phones have grown larger, crucial clickable elements have remained in the top half of the screen, making them less accessible to users. The latest search bar adjustment serves as a subtle acknowledgment of this issue, potentially leading to higher conversion rates as users find it easier to interact with the search tab.

More Google apps on Android may get bottom navigation bar

Google has previously explored incorporating bottom navigation in Chrome for Android but scrapped that idea in 2020. The company tested several iterations back then, including shifting the address bar to the bottom. Google Chrome on iOS recently added an option to move the address bar to the bottom, mirroring Apple's Safari browser experience. With this move and the ongoing Google App experiment, it seems plausible that this UX tweak could extend to more apps in the future.