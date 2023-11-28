HARMAN acquires Roon: What it means for parent company Samsung

Technology 3 min read

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Nov 28, 202305:20 pm

Samsung purchased HARMAN in 2017

Samsung-owned HARMAN has acquired Roon, a music management platform launched in 2015 that brings together streaming services, audio files, and internet radio. To remind you, in March 2017, Samsung purchased HARMAN, the owner of well-known brands like Harman Kardon, AKG, JBL, Mark Levinson, Revel, Infinity, and Lexicon. Roon, which costs $150 (around Rs. 12,500) per year, allows users to stream music to Hi-Fi devices on their network using dedicated apps on computers, phones, or tablets.

The music management platform is quite popular in Hi-Fi space

Roon is popular among Hi-Fi enthusiasts and industry insiders. The software is user-friendly and serves as a tool for organizing, curating, and discovering music. It even offers a free trial for potential subscribers. Users can effortlessly browse, organize, and play their entire music collections across all their devices, with compatibility extending to over 1,000 products from nearly 200 audio brands compatible with the platform. Major players like JBL and Mark Levinson are among those that support Roon.

Roon's application supports diverse range of devices

Roon offers applications compatible with a diverse range including DACs, smartphones, laptops, PCs, smart TVs, Wi-Fi speakers, and USB players. Its platform is supported by various audio technologies like AirPlay, Chromecast, Internet Radio, Roon Ready, Sonos, Tidal, and more. Additionally, Roon has introduced its own series of music server hardware known as Nucleus. The platform incorporates a proprietary synchronized multi-room audio streaming technology that enables two-way controls, supports 768Hhz PCM and DSD512 playback, and includes device certification.

Impact of acquisition on Roon subscribers

HARMAN's acquisition of Roon won't have a significant impact on current subscribers. According to HARMAN's press release, "Roon will operate as a standalone Harman business with its existing team." Roon Labs Founder Enno Vandermeer reassured subscribers in a community forum post that "Roon will continue exactly as it is," with no changes to memberships, billing processes, device support, or customer service.

Roon is excited for future growth under HARMAN

Vandermeer expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating that it was the right time for a new chapter for Roon and its fans. He acknowledged the challenges faced by start-ups and the importance of balancing customer service with operational stability. Vandermeer said, "In our new position under the Harman umbrella, we can lean into our vision without the frayed nerves."

Samsung's aim to improve presence in digital music sector

As stated previously, Roon's open device ecosystem includes collaborating with over 200 audio brands, delivering audio to more than 1,000 high-performance devices. Samsung's acquisition of Roon through HARMAN suggests that the company wants to strengthen its presence in the digital music sector. With this acquisition, the South Korean brand now possesses a highly advanced music streaming platform, multi-room audio system, and music discovery engine. The company may integrate it into all its smart TVs, smartphones, and various other audio devices.