WhatsApp to update Terms of Service, Privacy Policies in Europe

By Akash Pandey 12:54 pm Feb 25, 202412:54 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is gearing up to update its Terms of Service and Privacy Policies for users in Europe, in line with the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. Effective after April 11, 2024, users will be notified about these changes within the app. A banner at the top of the chat list will notify users about the changes. The goal is to comply with new European Union regulations and offer clearer guidelines on acceptable content and behavior on the platform.

New terms of service guidelines and policies

The revised Terms of Service will provide more details on guidelines and policies, clarifying what's allowed and what's not on WhatsApp. This will help users better understand the expected behavior on the platform. One notable update, as seen in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.2.10.72, is the option to receive messages from supported third-party apps. Additionally, WhatsApp will clarify how it enforces guidelines for channels and how users can report content or appeal decisions related to channels.

International data transfer and minimum age

WhatsApp will also modify international data transfer mechanisms, relying on the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework for European users. Moreover, the minimum age to use WhatsApp in Europe will change from 16 to 13 years, aiming for a consistent global minimum age requirement that aligns with international standards. The company also reassures users that personal messages and calls will continue to be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring privacy and security.

Acceptance of updates and alternative account options

To continue using WhatsApp after April 11, 2024, users in Europe must accept these updates to the Terms of Service. If they choose not to, alternative account options might be available. For more information, users are encouraged to read the updated Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, WhatsApp Channels Supplemental Privacy Policy, and Supplemental Terms of Service for WhatsApp Channels provided by the company.