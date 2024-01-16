Google Maps's latest feature enhances location accuracy for tunnel navigation

By Akash Pandey 06:54 pm Jan 16, 202406:54 pm

The latest feature tackles the common issue of losing GPS signals in tunnels

Google Maps has stepped up its game by adding Bluetooth beacon support for tunnel navigation on its Android app. This feature helps users keep track of their location even when GPS signals are weak or non-existent in tunnels. The feature is currently exclusive to Android users and is likely to arrive for iOS users in the coming weeks. This technology is already employed by Waze, another Google-owned navigation app.

How Bluetooth tunnel beacons work?

Bluetooth tunnel beacons improve location accuracy in tunnels by utilizing strategically placed Bluetooth signals for scanning and positioning. This technology ensures location services, increased driver safety, and real-time visibility inside tunnels where GPS signals can't reach. The same tech is also found in some shopping malls. While Maps may be late to party compared to Waze, this update is still a big deal. Notably, Waze Beacons are already in use in cities like New York, Chicago, Paris, Boston, Mexico, etc.

How to enable Bluetooth beacon support in Maps?

Android users can now access the Bluetooth tunnel beacons option in Google Maps settings. To use this nifty feature, simply head to "Navigation settings" and find "Driving Options. Now enable the toggle for the feature described as "Scan for Bluetooth tunnel beacons to improve location accuracy in tunnels." The app will then ask for permission to scan, find, and connect to nearby Bluetooth devices. Keep in mind this feature is disabled by default, so you'll need to activate it manually.