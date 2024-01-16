Sony INZONE gaming earbuds launched in India at Rs. 18,000

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Sony INZONE gaming earbuds launched in India at Rs. 18,000

By Akash Pandey 06:13 pm Jan 16, 202406:13 pm

The INZONE Buds are specially curated for gaming

Sony has introduced its INZONE Buds after teasing them a few days ago. These earbuds aim to provide gamers with an immersive audio experience, especially for those who prefer earbuds over headphones. The INZONE Buds are priced at Rs. 17,990. They are available for purchase via Sony's Retail Stores, ShopatSC portal, Amazon, and Flipkart. During the ongoing Republic Day sales on e-commerce sites, customers can get some bank discounts.

2/4

The earbuds offer touch controls for volume adjustment

The INZONE Buds feature an in-ear design with rubber ear tips for comfort and minimal contact with the ears. They come in two colors: White and Black. The earbuds are equipped with 8.4mm drivers. They boast a low latency of below 30ms to prevent sound delay during gaming. They support the LC3 codec and use Bluetooth Low Energy for audio transmission. The buds support touch controls for volume adjustment and music playback customization through the INZONE Hub.

3/4

They offer personalized spatial audio

The INZONE Buds provide a personalized spatial audio experience. Users need to capture the image of their ear and upload it through the Sony companion app. Following this, the earbuds will enhance the audio performance by adjusting sound output according to the shape of the user's ears. This customized spatial audio feature will help gamers identify sound source in shooting games. The earbuds also come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation to filter out unwanted noise during gaming.

4/4

Sony claims up to 12 hours of battery life

The INZONE Buds offer a battery life of up to 12 hours. The total playback time of the earbuds stands at around 24 hours when used with the charging case, which has a USB-C port for charging.