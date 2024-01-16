With a button press, this house becomes a transport-ready box

1/4

Technology 2 min read

With a button press, this house becomes a transport-ready box

By Rishabh Raj 02:48 pm Jan 16, 202402:48 pm

The house is built with a durable A36 steel structure and insulating polyurethane panels

Move over foldable gadgets; there's a fresh innovation on the block—the self-folding tiny house on wheels! It boasts a one-of-a-kind folding mechanism, expanding from a transport-ready 8.5 feet wide unit to a roomy 22.5 feet wide house, providing 364 square feet of living space. It folds and unfolds in just 15 minutes with a simple button push. PODX Go, a trailblazer in eco-friendly housing solutions, has introduced this engineering marvel, named Grande S1.

2/4

Durable structure and space-maximizing design

Constructed with sturdy A36 steel and insulating polyurethane panels, the Grande S1 offers durability, stability, and year-round comfort. It's also NOAH-certified, meeting high standards for safety, quality, and craftsmanship in tiny homes. The smart design maximizes space with two-sided expandable walls and foldable furniture that can be tucked away when not needed.

3/4

Fully furnished and equipped with smart security

The fully furnished and air-conditioned Grande S1 includes a modern kitchen and bathroom, comfortably accommodating up to four people with plenty of storage. A cutting-edge security system, complete with cameras, sensors, alarms, and locks, can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app, allowing homeowners to keep an eye on their home from anywhere.

4/4

Pricing, financing options, and warranty

Priced at $85,000 (around Rs. 70 lakh), the Grande S1 is competitively priced compared to other tiny homes, given its features and advantages. PODX Go offers financing options and discounts for customers. Built with top-notch materials and technology, the house includes a Renogy solar power system, a 50-amp duplex plug, a 120V RV connection, and a standard RV city water inlet. Designed to withstand category 3 winds, the Grande S1 comes with a 10-year warranty.