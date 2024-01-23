Google Messages' notification bug removes 'Reply' option for some users

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Google Messages' notification bug removes 'Reply' option for some users

By Akash Pandey 12:41 pm Jan 23, 202412:41 pm

The problem is not widespread, at least not yet

Some Android users have encountered a bug in Google Messages that removes the inline "Reply" option from notifications. This glitch forces users to tap the notification and open the Messages app to respond, which can be inconvenient when they don't want to leave their current activity, like watching a fullscreen video. Fortunately, this issue is not widespread, as most users still have access to the "Mark as read," "Reply," and "Remind 1 hr" options.

2/3

Bug emerged recently, mostly affecting Pixel owners

The Google Messages notification problem appears to have emerged within the last week, with a handful of reports coming from Pixel device owners. Unlike recent feature removals, such as reminders and Google Photos video upload, which have gone unacknowledged by the company, this is likely a bug. Inline message replies from notifications are a basic feature that would be odd to eliminate. The issue only affects a small number of users as of now.

3/3

Joining beta version may bring back 'Reply' button

Android users experiencing the missing "Reply" button in Google Messages notifications can try joining the app's beta version to see if it resolves the problem. While not a guaranteed fix, it may help some users regain the lost functionality. As of now, Google has not released an official statement regarding this bug or any potential solutions. Users should stay alert for updates or announcements related to this issue in Google Messages.