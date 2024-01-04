Google disables cookies for 30 million Chrome users: Here's why

Technology

By Dwaipayan Roy

Around 1% of Chrome users have been affected

Google has started disabling third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users, roughly 30 million people, as part of its mission to improve online privacy. Victor Wong, Google's Senior Director of Product Management for Privacy Sandbox, said, "The mission of the Privacy Sandbox team writ large is to keep people's activity private across a free and open Internet." "It supports the broader company mission, which is to make sure that information is still accessible for everyone and useful," he added.

How to check if your cookies are disabled?

To check if your cookies have been disabled, look for a "Tracking Protection" popup in Chrome or an eyeball logo within the URL bar. You can also visit Chrome's settings under "Privacy and security" to see if cookie controls are enabled. If they are on and you haven't changed them, you might be among the first 30 million users affected.

Google replaces cookies with more private tracking method

Google's Privacy Sandbox project aims to replace third-party cookies with a more private tracking method. Chrome will track user activity but store data on the device in place of sending it to Google or others. Users will be grouped into cohorts based on interests, and websites and advertisers can request cohort information but not individual browsing behavior without breaking Google's rules.

Mixed reactions from privacy advocates

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) criticized Privacy Sandbox. It said it "limits tracking so it's only done by a single powerful party, Chrome itself, who then gets to dole out its learnings to advertisers that are willing to pay." Wong acknowledged differing opinions, stating, "We're trying to improve the lives of consumers and the livelihood of the entrepreneurs, the publishers, creators, and developers everywhere. You'll never get all these different groups to ever fully agree on one strategy."

First-party cookies remain unaffected

First-party cookies, used for functions like remembering login status or shopping cart contents, won't be affected by Google's plan. It's the third-party cookies, mainly used for tracking user behavior across websites, that Google wants to eliminate. Browsers like Firefox, DuckDuckGo, and Apple's Safari have already blocked third-party cookies without introducing new tracking tools.