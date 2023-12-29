Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

The tablet will endure a 1.2-meter fall owing to its included protective case

Samsung might introduce its latest rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active 5, in the first quarter of 2024. The device has been spotted on various certification platforms, indicating that it is nearing its launch. Now, MSPoweruser has released high-quality renders showcasing both the front and back of the upcoming rugged tablet. The publication also provides insights into the tablet's specifications.

The device will be IP68 rated

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 follows Samsung's rugged design principles. Its screen is encased in robust bezels to ensure protection, and beneath the display, physical buttons—Menu, Back, and Home—are present on the chin, providing reliable control even when wearing gloves. As a rugged device, this tablet will hold MIL-STD-810H certification for durability, and boast an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

It might get a programmable key for accessing features

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 will sport an 8-inch display, with the S Pen stylus support. The touchscreen would come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced protection. Samsung will likely provide Knox security protection, along with options for face recognition or fingerprint scanning. Additionally, users will have the flexibility to customize a programmable key for swift access to frequently used apps or functions.

The tablet could ship with Android 12

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 will have a textured back. It will also house a single 13MP camera accompanied by an LED flash. On the performance part, the tablet could use Exynos 1380 chip, with up to 6GB/128GB configuration. Surprisingly, the tablet is tipped to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, a 5,050mAh battery is expected to fuel the device.

It may house a Dolby Atmos-tuned speaker

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. Its audio will likely be handled by a single speaker with Dolby Atmos support.