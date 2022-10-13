Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) launched at Rs. 40,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 13, 2022, 07:44 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) is available in two colors (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has launched its latest mid-range tablet dubbed Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) in India. As for the key highlights, the device features a 120Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8,200mAh battery. The gadget is available in Oat and Storm Grey shades. It will go on sale from October 17 via Amazon and Lenovo stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) succeeds the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro which was launched last year.

The tablet has significant upgrades in terms of display and processor. It comes with a magnetic stylus named Lenovo Precision Pen 3.

The device is competitively priced to contend against brands such as Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi in this market segment.

Design and display The tablet has a 2.5K pixel resolution

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) features a traditional rectangular design with proportionate bezels, rounded corners, and a center-aligned camera. The rear panel has a dual-tone finish. The device sports an 11.2-inch 2.5K (2560x1536 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600-nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 6.8mm in thickness and weighs 480g.

Information It gets a 13MP rear camera

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) is equipped with a single 13MP snapper along with an LED flash at the rear. Up front, it gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals The device is fueled by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) is fueled by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. It boots Android 12 OS out of the box. Under the hood, it houses an 8,200mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Type-C port, and a Pogo pin connector.

Information Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2): Pricing and availability

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) is available in two shades. The tablet bears a price-tag of Rs. 39,999. It will be up for grabs from October 17 via Amazon and Lenovo outlets.