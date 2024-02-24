The game is now up for pre-registrations

Microsoft partners with China's TiMi for 'Age of Empires Mobile'

What's the story Microsoft has revealed a collaboration with China's TiMi Studio Group to create a mobile version of the popular strategy game Age of Empires. This announcement came almost two years after the Redmond-based tech giant first announced the mobile adaptation in 2022. TiMi Studio Group, a leading global video game developer and operator, is behind hit games like Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, Speed Drifters, and Pokemon Unite.

Title will feature classic and new gameplay elements

Age of Empires Mobile will blend elements from the classic strategy series with new, mobile-specific features, according to Microsoft. The company has released a gameplay trailer and a behind-the-scenes look at the development process with TiMi Studio Group. The Chinese developer has also been working on a secret Monster Hunter game for mobile devices. However, this won't impact its partnership with Microsoft since TiMi has multiple development divisions specializing in various areas.

Pre-registrations open on iOS and Google Play

Microsoft and TiMi Studio Group plan to launch Age of Empires Mobile by the end of 2024. Fans can already pre-register for the game on iOS and Google Play through its official website. This collaboration between Microsoft and TiMi Studio Group is anticipated to offer a fresh spin on the classic strategy game while preserving its core elements, delivering an engaging mobile gaming experience for both new and existing users.