Nothing Phone (2a) design, color options leaked ahead of launch

By Akash Pandey 10:10 pm Feb 24, 202410:10 pm

What's the story Nothing is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), on March 5. Ahead of the official launch, leaked images on X by well-known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) have given us a sneak peek into the design and color options of the device. The photos display the phone in black and white colors, supporting earlier leaks that hinted at a horizontal dual rear camera setup and a simplified Glyph LED arrangement.

Design details

Phone bears distinct rear panel design

The leaked images of the Phone (2a) showcase three Glyph interface LED lights positioned in the upper half of the back panel, encircling a slightly elevated centrally-aligned horizontal dual rear camera island. The LED flash can be seen close to the camera module. The rear panel design is distinct from the Phone (1) and Phone (2), both of which offer wireless charging capabilities. Moreover, the power button is located on the right, while the volume buttons are on the left.

Up front

Leak also reveals display details

The leak also offers a glimpse at the phone's display, which features slim bezels and a center-aligned hole punch cutout for the front-facing camera. These design aspects are in line with images recently shared by another tipster. With just two weeks left before its debut in India and global markets on March 5, the fresh details provide potential buyers with an idea of what to anticipate from the upcoming smartphone.