Samsung Galaxy A15, A25 may debut in India next week

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A15, A25 may debut in India next week

By Sanjana Shankar 07:10 pm Dec 20, 202307:10 pm

In Vietnam, the Galaxy A15 was priced at around $260 (approximately Rs. 21,630)

Samsung could introduce its Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G smartphones in India next week. The devices were recently introduced in Vietnam. Tipster ANLeaks suggests both models could debut on December 26. The A15 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, while the A25 5G boasts an Exynos 1280 chipset. Galaxy A15 includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, whereas the 5G model comes in a sole 8GB/128GB variant.

2/3

Key features of the Galaxy A15, A25

The Galaxy A15 and A25 both sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. The A15 features a 90Hz refresh rate and the A25 offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors embedded in the "Key Island" frame. The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery supporting 25W wired fast charging. They run on Android 14-based One UI 6 custom skin.

3/3

International pricing and color variants

The A25 and A15 get triple rear camera modules. A25's camera configuration comprises 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP sensors while A15 includes 50MP, 5MP and 2MP snappers. Up front, there's 13MP selfie shooters. In Vietnam, the Galaxy A15 was priced at around $260 (approximately Rs. 21,630), and the Galaxy A25 at approximately $270 (about Rs. 22,460). The storage options may vary for India.