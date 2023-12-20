Xiaomi to unveil second Disney-themed smartphone on December 22

Xiaomi to unveil second Disney-themed smartphone on December 22

The model will be themed after Disney Pixar character 'Strawberry Bear'

Xiaomi will unveil its second smartphone to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary on December 22, in China. The first model was unveiled in June. The new special edition phone will be based on the standard Civi 3 model, sharing the same specifications. It will be themed after the Disney Pixar character 'Strawberry Bear,' also known as 'Lotso' from Toy Story 3. The Civi 3 special edition could sport a 'strawberry pink' hue, with Lotso possibly etched on the rear glass panel.

What about Civi 3's specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 3 boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz curved OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout and Dolby Vision support. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chip. The device is equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP OIS main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensors. Up front, it gets 32MP dual snappers. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. Additional features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

The smartphone may come with a customized case

The upcoming Lotso-themed Civi 3 will be Xiaomi's second Disney-inspired smartphone, further solidifying the collaboration between the two companies. The handset could come in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB memory configuration. The package may contain stickers, a customized case, and a SIM ejector pin. The previous special edition Civi 3 smartphone, which launched in June, was based on Mickey Mouse.