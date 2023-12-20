Redmi K70 series sees record 1mn sales in 2 weeks

By Sanjana Shankar 05:17 pm Dec 20, 202305:17 pm

The K70 range launched in China on November 29

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has reached a crucial milestone with its latest K70 series. The lineup, which comprises Redmi K70e, K70, and K70 Pro, sold over a record 10 lakh units within two weeks of its launch. The K70 range was introduced in China on November 29 and was up for grabs from December 1. Over six lakh units were purchased within the first five minutes of its release. That's over twice the sales volume of its predecessor, the K60 series.

Pricing and global launch

The Redmi K70 series could be rebranded as the POCO X6 series for the global market. The Redmi K70E costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,800) while the Redmi K70 starts at CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 29,760) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the K70 Pro is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,300) for the 12GB/256GB variant and goes up to CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,400) for the top-tier 24GB/ 1TB trim.

Key specifications of the K70 lineup

K70e, K70, and K70 Pro are powered by Dimensity 8300 Ultra, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. They come with the latest Android 14-based HyperOS pre-installed. Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The K70e model gets a 5,500mAh battery. They offer 6.67-inch 120Hz displays and are equipped with a triple rear camera module along with a 16MP selfie snapper.

The K70 Lamborghini edition goes on sale tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, the Redmi K70 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse special limited-edition model will be available for purchase in China. This eye-catching variant features a unique pentagon-shaped camera island, instead of a rectangular one. It comes in Green or Yellow, the signature colors of Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12 track-only supercar. The Lamborghini Edition shares the same specs as the K70 Pro, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, up to 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage.