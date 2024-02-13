Wireless audio accessories will also be introduced the same day

Nothing announces Phone (2a) will be launched on March 5

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:40 pm Feb 13, 202405:40 pm

What's the story London-based tech start-up Nothing is set to reveal its Phone (2a) smartphone on March 5 during an event called "Fresh Eyes." The event will be live-streamed on the company's official website at 6:30am ET (5:00pm IST). Along with the smartphone, Nothing is also expected to introduce wireless audio accessories (Buds as well as Neckband Pro) under its budget-friendly CMF brand.

Phone (2a) is a 'clear upgrade' to Phone (1)

Earlier this month, Nothing announced the name of its upcoming smartphone, Phone (2a), and confirmed the launch of Buds and Neckband Pro wireless audio accessories under the CMF brand. In a press release, the company said, "Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front."

Expected specifications of Nothing Phone (2a)

Reports indicate that the Nothing Phone (2a) will have a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 main sensor and a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is expected to have a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. Other specs will include a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.

What about its pricing?

The pricing and availability details of the Nothing Phone (2a) will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in the EU, it might be priced under €400 (around Rs. 35,780) as per WinFuture's Roland Quandt.