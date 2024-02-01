It will have a 120Hz OLED display

Nothing confirms 'Phone 2A', launch likely on February 27

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:24 pm Feb 01, 202407:24 pm

What's the story The Nothing Phone 2A was officially announced in a recent YouTube video, by the company's co-founder, Akis Evangelidis. He shared that the Phone 2A will focus on "performance, camera, you name it," and will also include some popular features from the Phone (2) handset. This new device is expected to be more budget-friendly than Nothing's flagship phones.

Next Article

Internals

Specs and possible pricing

Last year, leaked information about the Nothing Phone 2A revealed a central dual camera setup and a simplified Glyph interface. Rumors suggest it will have MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 120Hz OLED display, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. The phone might be priced under €400 (around Rs. 36,000) in the EU, according toWinFuture's Roland Quandt.

Product 2

Glyph Developer Kit announced

In addition to the Phone 2A, Nothing announced a Glyph Developer Kit for third-party Android app developers. This kit will allow them to tinker with the illuminated Glyph interface on the back of Nothing's Phone (1) and Phone (2) devices. Nothing's Technologist Joseph Horton said, "We hope the Glyph Developer Kit will encourage more app makers to add integrations for Nothing phones and give users more ways to experience their Nothing products."

Event

Availability and other products

As of now, we have no information about the Nothing Phone 2A's pricing and availability. However, more details are expected to be out at a February 27 event in Barcelona. New CMF Buds and Neckband Pro should also be revealed at that time.