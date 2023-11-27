Redmi 13C set to launch in India on December 6

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Redmi 13C set to launch in India on December 6

By Sanjana Shankar 04:36 pm Nov 27, 202304:36 pm

The handset will be available in Stardust Black and Star Shine Green colorways

Xiaomi will launch its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 13C, in India on December 6. It made its global debut earlier this month. This new phone follows the Redmi 12C, which was released in December 2022. The Indian version of the Redmi 13C is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, just like its global counterpart. It will be available in two colors: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green.

2/3

Key specifications and features

The global variant of Redmi 13C boasts a 6.74-inch HD+(1080x2460pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and an auxiliary lens. An 8MP sensor could be housed in the notch. Additionally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging via Type-C port. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 right out of the box.

3/3

Storage options and pricing

Globally, the handset comes in three storage options. The 4GB/128GB variant is priced at $140 (approximately Rs. 11,700), the 6GB/128GB option at $160 (about Rs. 13,350), and the 8GB/256GB version at $165 (approximately Rs. 13,770). Storage options for the Indian variant have not been confirmed yet. While the global Redmi 13C is available in Clover Green, Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Navy Blue color options, the Indian market will be offered in Stardust Black and Star Shine Green colorways.