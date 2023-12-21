Vivo X100 Pro+ to feature 50MP Sony LYT-900 camera

X100 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Representative image

Vivo's upcoming top-tier flagship, the X100 Pro+, is slated for release in early 2024. The smartphone might hit the market as the Vivo X100 Ultra. The latest leak by tipster Digital Chat Station reveals that the X100 Pro+ will boast a Samsung display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone will sport Sony's new LYT-900 camera sensor.

Comparing with Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models

While the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models feature BOE-supplied OLED panels with 1.5K resolution, the X100 Pro+ is set to upgrade to the Samsung E7 AMOLED display. The upcoming device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It could be the only model in the X100 series to support two-way satellite communication. The X100 Pro+ will ship with Android 14-based Origin OS 4.

Expected camera specifications

The Vivo X100 Pro+ is anticipated to impress with its rear camera setup, which could include an IMX589 50MP ultra-wide lens, an IMX758 50MP portrait snapper, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. The LYT-900 primary camera will also be featured in OPPO's Find X7 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, both launching in early 2024. The X100 Pro packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It's unclear if X100 Pro+ will offer similar battery and charging capabilities.