Next Article

The device costs around Rs. 45,500

Sony suspends PlayStation VR2 headset manufacturing amid declining sales

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:54 pm Mar 18, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Sony has reportedly put a pause on the manufacturing of its PlayStation VR2 headset, as per Bloomberg. This decision follows the production of over two million units of this virtual reality gadget, which hit the market in February this year. The strategy is designed to clear out unsold stock as sales have been dwindling each quarter since its debut, as shown by IDC data.

Issues

High cost and limited content impacting PSVR2 sales

The dwindling sales of the PlayStation VR2, retailing at $549 (around Rs. 45,500), are allegedly due to a scarcity of content for the device. The PS VR2 can be used with several top-tier games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and installments in the Resident Evil franchise. However, Bloomberg states that similar content issues have been encountered by other tech behemoths such as Meta and Apple with their respective headsets.

Problems

Sony layoffs affect VR content development teams

Alongside halting production, Sony has also implemented substantial layoffs that have impacted teams dedicated to VR game development. The company shuttered its London Studio and Firesprite Studio, known for developing Horizon Call of the Mountain. These job cuts are anticipated to affect around 900 employees, equating to roughly 8% of Sony's total workforce.

Steps

Experiments with PC support to enhance PSVR2 content

In a bid to expand the content accessible for the PlayStation VR2, Sony has revealed that it is experimenting with PC support. This initiative would enable PS VR2 users to tap into additional games on their PCs. However, how well the headset will work with PC games is yet to be determined. Sony aims to introduce this support later this year.