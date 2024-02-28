Next Article

Sony rolls out passkey support on PlayStation: How to use?

What's the story Sony has announced its plan to introduce support for passkeys on PlayStation platforms worldwide. This will provide users with a more convenient and safer way to access their PlayStation Network (PSN) accounts. With passkeys, users will no longer need to remember passwords, as account access will be linked to unique device-specific identification methods such as fingerprint scans, Face ID on iPhones, or a PIN.

Passkeys are a more convenient and secure login method

In a blog post, Sony described passkeys as the "next step" in offering a more user-friendly and secure login process. The company acknowledged that passwords have been a hindrance in safeguarding identities and facilitating quick access to experiences. Passkeys serve as an alternative login method, using cryptographic keys uniquely generated for digital services. These keys are created through biometric authentication such as face and fingerprint scanning or via a device PIN.

Enhanced security now available across Sony services

Sony also announced that passkeys would be compatible with other company services accessed through the same Sony account. The implementation of passkeys is expected to enhance account security on PSN, which has experienced multiple hacks and cyberattacks in the past. In 2016, Sony introduced two-step verification as an added security measure for the PlayStation platform.

Here's how to activate passkeys

To activate passkeys on their PSN accounts, PlayStation users can visit http://playstation.com/passkey and click "Activate now." Alternatively, users can navigate to the Account Management section of their PSN account, select the Security tab, and enable the "Sign in with Passkey" option. After completing the on-screen instructions to link a passkey to their chosen device, the two-step verification will be deactivated.