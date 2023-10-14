Comedian Ken Jeong to launch daytime talk show in 2024

By Tanvi Gupta

Comedian-actor Ken Jeong set to host new daytime talk show with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury

Ken Jeong, the beloved actor, comedian, and judge on The Masked Singer, is reportedly preparing to dive into the world of daytime television. Per reports, he has partnered with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury to develop a new talk show set to premiere in 2024. The show will be produced under the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Network Code, which allows actors and hosts to participate in specific types of programs, like daytime talk shows, during actors' strikes.

Why does this story matter?

The landscape of daytime shows has undergone significant transformation over the years. Millions of viewers continue to tune in daily—a tradition that spans decades. Among the long-running favorites are The View (1997-present), The Today Show (1952-present), The Kelly Clarkson Show (2019-present), and Good Morning America (1975-present), to name just a few. Adding to this, Jeong—who rose to fame with The Hangover film series (2009-13)—is now reportedly launching a new daytime talk show.

Jim Biederman joins as showrunner, writer, director

Seasoned producer Jim Biederman, known for his work on The Kids in the Hall and The Howard Stern Radio Show, has joined the team as the showrunner, writer, and director for Jeong's upcoming talk show. Biederman will also act as an executive producer alongside Jeong. For those unaware, Jeong—originally a physician—entered the entertainment industry through his roles in films like Knocked Up and The Hangover. He has also appeared in NBC's The Office and HBO's Entourage.

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents excited about collaboration

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein are reportedly thrilled to collaborate with Jeong. They believe Jeong has the perfect blend of talent, charisma, and genuine warmth needed to excel as a talk show host. Notably, the production company has a notable presence in the talk show genre. They are behind the talk stip Sherri—hosted by actor-comedian-author Sherri Shepherd—and prior to that, they distributed The Wendy Williams Show.

Quick look at Jeong's recent projects, future endeavors

Besides being a judge on Fox's The Masked Singer since 2019, Jeong also hosts the competition show I Can See Your Voice, which is scheduled to launch its third season in 2024. His recent acting gigs include season two of The Afterparty on Apple TV+, Mike Myers's The Pentaverate, and voice work on Bob's Burgers. Jeong is also set to appear in the highly-anticipated Community movie by creator Dan Harmon.