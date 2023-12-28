US, Russia to continue joint ISS spaceflights until 2025

US, Russia to continue joint ISS spaceflights until 2025

By Sanjana Shankar Dec 28, 2023

The agreement was made to "maintain the reliability of the ISS"

US and Russian space agencies have decided to continue working together on transporting crews to the International Space Station (ISS) until at least 2025. The agreement includes extending "cross-flights" until 2025, which involve sending crews from different countries on a single spacecraft. According to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, this decision was made "to maintain the reliability of the ISS as a whole."

Roscosmos, NASA will have representatives on respective ISS segments

The cross-flights will also aim "to guarantee the presence of at least one representative of Roscosmos on the Russian segment and the presence of at least one representative of NASA on the American segment." The ISS, which was launched in 1998, marked increased cooperation between the US and Russia after the Cold War, and the space race competition ended.

US intends to operate ISS until 2030

In April 2023, Russia said it would use the ISS until 2028, reversing an earlier decision to leave the orbiting lab after 2024. The ISS partners, including the US, Russia, Europe, Canada, and Japan, are currently committed to operating the space station until 2024. However, NASA intends to continue operations on the ISS until 2030. Post that, the space agency intends to bring down the orbiting lab by safely crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.

NASA's preparations for Russia's potential departure

Before Russia extended its commitment to the ISS, NASA had been preparing for their departure. The US agency had explored various plans ranging from withdrawing astronauts from the station to figuring out how to control the ISS if Russia removed its thrusters. With Russia's continued involvement, these preparations will no longer be necessary as both nations work together to maintain the ISS's reliability and functionality. Meanwhile, Airbus and Voyager Space have partnered to build the successor to ISS.