By Sanjana Shankar 06:01 pm Dec 28, 202306:01 pm

The new Vision Pro model will feature RGB OLEDoS technology

Apple's Vision Pro headsets are set to hit the shelves sooner than anticipated, with mass shipments beginning in early January, per supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo. By the end of January, the mixed reality (MR) headsets should be available for purchase. It costs $3,499 (about Rs. 2.9 lakh). Meanwhile, the tech giant is said to be working on an upgraded mixed reality device that will feature cutting-edge RGB OLEDoS technology. The newer model could launch in 2027.

RGB OLEDoS technology promises higher brightness over current models

The upcoming Vision Pro will incorporate RGB OLEDoS (Silicon-based OLED) technology, a major improvement over the current WOLED (White OLED) with a color filter (CF). RGB OLEDoS generates light and color directly from neighboring RGB sub-pixels on a single layer, eliminating the need for a color filter. This results in much higher brightness compared to WOLED+CF OLEDoS technology, which relies on white light filtered through RGB color filters.

Apple leads MR technology space

As Apple pushes the boundaries of MR technology with the Vision Pro, rivals like Meta and Samsung are struggling to keep pace. Meta is reportedly researching various display technologies for its XR devices, like LCoS, OLEDoS, and LEDoS. However, its current product, the Quest, falls short of Apple Vision Pro's capabilities. Samsung is also developing its own XR headsets. However, they are not expected to compete with Apple's Vision Pro anytime soon, emphasizing Apple's dominance in the MR technology market.