Lava Storm 5G now available in India: Should you buy

By Sanjana Shankar 05:32 pm Dec 28, 202305:32 pm

Lava's latest budget smartphone, the Lava Storm 5G is now up for grabs in India. As for the highlights, it offers a 120Hz display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset costs Rs. 13,499 for its sole 8GB/256GB model. It is available for purchase via Amazon and the Lava e-store. Buyers can snag up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount, dropping the price to Rs. 11,999. The device comes in two colors: Gale Green and Thunder Black.

The Lava Storm 5G features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+(1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Its dual rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.96mm thick and weighs 214g. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Lava Storm 5G runs on Android 13 and is set to receive Android 14 upgrade along with two years of security updates. The internal 128GB storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIMs, dual-band WiFi, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition to the Rs. 1,500 discount, Lava offers free at-home service which can be availed within the phone's warranty period.