Everything to know about Samsung's new AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Everything to know about Samsung's new AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner

By Sanjana Shankar 05:09 pm Dec 28, 202305:09 pm

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can automatically recommend no-go zones

Samsung is set to showcase its latest robot vacuum cleaner and mop, called Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, at CES 2024 next week. This cutting-edge device comes with AI-powered features and smart connectivity for an "easier cleaning experience." The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo uses a 3D sensor to scan and identify various objects and adjusts its cleaning efforts accordingly. It can identify and categorize mapped areas like the living room while automatically suggesting no-go zones like bathrooms or entrances.

2/3

Unique stain removal process

When the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo spots a stain, it heads back to its docking station to heat up the mop pads. It then returns to the stain and scrubs it off using high-temperature steam, water, and heated mop pads spinning at 170RPM (Rotations Per Minute). In this way, it can tackle stubborn stains without requiring user intervention. The robot vacuum cleaner can even detect the type of flooring in each room and modify its settings for optimal cleaning.

3/3

Self-cleaning system for mop pads

The robot vacuum cleaner ensures carpets stay clean and dry by either lifting the pads or leaving them at the docking station. The device also boasts a self-cleaning system for its mop pads. This three-step process includes auto wash, steam cleaning, and auto drying (using hot air) to keep the pads stain-free and minimize odor buildup. Samsung will unveil more AI-powered home appliances at CES 2024, including its AI-powered smart refrigerator.