Samsung's new AI-powered refrigerator lets you watch videos on TikTok

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung's new AI-powered refrigerator lets you watch videos on TikTok

By Sanjana Shankar 01:43 pm Dec 28, 202301:43 pm

It bears a 32-inch Family Hub touchscreen

Samsung has unveiled its 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+, which boasts several useful features. This smart fridge's internal camera can recognize individual food items and has a connected app that recommends recipes based on available ingredients. It also syncs with Samsung Health profiles, customizing recipes to users' dietary needs. The fridge features a 32-inch Family Hub touchscreen, which can mirror Galaxy phone screens and run apps like TikTok and YouTube.

2/4

The new Samsung smart fridge gets enhanced AI features

The 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator boasts upgraded AI capabilities compared to its predecessor. To note, the 2023 model included an AI-powered camera as well. The Samsung Food app, accessible through the Family Hub, now offers an "Image to Recipe" feature that can identify meals and food items from photos and create recipes. The Personalize feature accommodates various dietary preferences, like gluten-free, pescatarian, dairy-free, vegan, and others. However, the Vision AI feature can only recognize up to 33 food items.

3/4

The fridge can notify you before food items expire

Each food item placed in the refrigerator will be categorized and displayed on the 32-inch external touchscreen display. Users can enter the expiration dates for food items on the Family Hub touchscreen, and the fridge will send notifications just before items expire. The Fridge Manager feature lets users monitor the water filter's status and sends alerts when it needs replacing. US users can order replacements for the water filters directly from Amazon with a single click from the display.

4/4

Samsung's cooktop and slide-in range

Samsung is also launching its Anyplace Induction Cooktop and slide-in range, both equipped with 7-inch touchscreen displays. These devices can show recipes suggested by the AI Family Hub+ Refrigerator and integrates with Samsung Food and Samsung Health. The Anyplace Induction Cooktop uses energy-efficient, borderless heating and features Anti-Scratch Glass instead of traditional ceramic glass. Samsung's new AI-powered home appliances will be on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas starting January 9, 2024.