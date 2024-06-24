In brief Simplifying... In brief NASA's recent Astronomy Photo of the Day showcased the beauty of gigantic jets, a unique type of lightning that bridges the gap between thunderstorms and Earth's ionosphere.

These jets, resembling blue jets at the bottom and red sprites at the top, play a crucial role in balancing the electrical charge in the atmosphere.

The image shows several lightning discharges

NASA snaps rare gigantic jets lighting up Himalayan skies

By Akash Pandey 04:14 pm Jun 24, 202404:14 pm

What's the story In a rare celestial event, gigantic jets, a powerful type of lightning, were observed shooting up from a thunderstorm over the Himalayan mountains. This spectacle occurred last week along the border between China and Bhutan. NASA captured this event in a composite image showing four lightning discharges, taking place within minutes of each other. This atmospheric phenomenon was only documented in the 21st century.

A unique atmospheric phenomenon

Gigantic jets, a unique type of lightning, can extend from a cloud's top to the edge of space. Unlike common cloud-to-ground and cloud-to-cloud lightning, gigantic jets bridge the gap between thunderstorms and Earth's ionosphere, thus reaching high above storm clouds.

Celestial display

NASA showcases gigantic jets in astronomy photo

NASA's Astronomy Photo of the Day for June 18 highlighted the beauty and complexity of gigantic jets. The lower portions of these structures resemble blue jets. Meanwhile, their upper sections are similar to red sprites, that extend to the upper atmosphere. Despite ongoing research, scientists still have much to learn about the precise mechanisms and triggers behind these magnificent jets.

A key player in atmospheric balance

Gigantic jets play a crucial role in balancing the electrical charge between different layers of the atmosphere. Observing these phenomena generally requires viewing a distant yet powerful thunderstorm from a clear vantage point.