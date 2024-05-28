Next Article

China's military introduces robot dog in joint drills with Cambodia

What's the story China's military unveiled a machine gun-equipped robot dog during joint exercises with Cambodia, indicating a potential shift in future warfare strategies. The robotic canine, which mirrors scenes from the dystopian show Black Mirror, is the latest example of robotics being adapted for modern battlefields. Soldier Chen Wei, in a state broadcaster CCTV video, stated that the robot dog could serve as a new member in urban combat operations, to conduct reconnaissance and identify enemies.

Military drill

Robot dog showcased in China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2024" exercise

The robot dog was demonstrated during the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2024" exercise, where it was seen performing various movements under remote control. In one drill, the rifle-firing robot led an infantry unit inside a simulated building. The video also featured an automatic rifle mounted beneath a six-rotor aerial drone, showcasing China's "variety of intelligent unmanned equipment."

Military tech

Robotic dogs and drones: Not a new phenomenon in warfare

The use of robot dogs and small aerial drones in military operations is not a novelty. A CCTV video from last year highlighted China's rifle-armed electronic canines during a joint exercise involving Chinese, Malaysian, Thai, Cambodian, Lao, and Vietnamese militaries. The US Air Force has also employed robotic dogs as part of its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), which uses artificial intelligence, as well as rapid data analytics to detect and counter threats.

Drone warfare

Drones: The great equalizers on modern battlefields

Drones have become a common sight on battlefields since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Their lethal abilities have proven them to be great equalizers, enabling militaries with smaller defense budgets to rival better-armed and funded adversaries. Despite being one of the world's leading drone exporters, China placed export restrictions on drone technology last year to "safeguard national security and interests."

Tech maturity

Robotic dogs indicate advanced stage of development

The presence of robotic dogs at exercises involving foreign militaries suggests an advanced stage of development, according to the state-run Global Times. An unnamed expert quoted by the publication stated, "Usually, a new equipment will not be brought into a joint exercise with another country, so the robot dogs must have reached a certain level of technical maturity."