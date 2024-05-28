Next Article

Wipro joins hands with IISc's CBR for AI-backed health solutions

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:31 pm May 28, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Wipro has announced a partnership with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), a non-profit research organization at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The collaboration aims to utilize artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), as well as big data analytics to develop new technologies. These technologies will focus on preventing and managing long-term health disorders, according to Wipro's statement.

Technology development

Wipro's Lab45 to develop AI-driven personal care engine

Wipro's research and development team, part of Lab45, is set to design an AI-driven personal care engine. This innovative engine will consider a person's health history, desired health state, and behavioral responses. The primary objective is to encourage positive lifestyle changes, healthy aging, and psychosocial well-being. The ultimate aim is to enhance individual health over time through this personalized approach.

Health focus

Personal care engine to combat cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disorders

The personal care engine will primarily target the reduction and management of cardiovascular disease risk, and related neurodegenerative disorders. It aims to achieve this by personalizing interactions with users to optimize their long-term health as well as their well-being. Wipro plans to test this engine via a digital app-based trial in partnership with CBR at IISc, providing valuable evidence of its effectiveness for long-term health outcomes.

Future prospects

Wipro and CBR collaboration to unlock new patient care possibilities

The partnership between Wipro and CBR combines technological expertise with leading brain science research. This collaboration is expected to unlock new possibilities for patient care, cognitive health, and overall well-being. Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro, stated, "Our personal care engine enables wide-ranging applications and benefits for health management. It has the potential to mitigate lifestyle-related conditions and even enhance cognitive and psychosocial functioning."