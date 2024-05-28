Next Article

WhatsApp denies exporting user data nightly

WhatsApp head denies Elon Musk's user data export claims

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:04 pm May 28, 202402:04 pm

What's the story WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has denied allegations made by Elon Musk that the messaging app exports user data each night. Musk had previously stated on X, "WhatsApp exports your user data every night. Some people still think it is secure." In response, Cathcart emphasized that WhatsApp prioritizes security and does not 'export' users' data. He reiterated, "We take security seriously and that's why we end-to-end encrypt your messages. They don't get sent to us every night or exported to us."

Message backup

Cathcart clarifies WhatsApp's stance on user data backup

Cathcart further clarified WhatsApp's policy regarding user data, particularly message backups. He stated that if users wish to backup their messages, they can use their cloud provider and even apply end-to-end encryption for the same. The ongoing public feud between Musk and Meta (WhatsApp's parent company) has been a topic of discussion since Musk took over X in 2022.

Ongoing feud

Musk reignites cage fight challenge amid Meta rivalry

The rivalry between Musk and Meta has been escalating, especially after the launch of Meta's Threads app, which directly competes with X. The tension heightened when Musk challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight, a proposition that Zuckerberg dismissed as not serious. Recently, however, Musk reignited the cage fight talks on X by stating, "I'm ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!!!"