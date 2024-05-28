Next Article

Both Android and iOS users will get the features

WhatsApp working on customizable chat themes and accent colors

What's the story WhatsApp, the globally recognized messaging app, is reportedly working on a new facility that will enable users to personalize their chat themes and accent colors. This feature is currently being fine-tuned in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.11.10.70 version. It will provide users with the option to customize their chat bubble colors as well as wallpapers, moving away from the company's traditional green theme that has been a constant since its inception.

Theme options

Four additional chat themes coming to WhatsApp

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to introduce four additional chat theme options in an upcoming update. This new feature was discovered during the TestFlight beta program and is currently under development. Users will be able to choose from five themes - the default green, as well as blue, gray, red, and purple. The selection of a new chat theme will automatically adjust the user's wallpaper and bubble color, to align with the chosen theme's color palette.

Accent colors

WhatsApp to enable accent color customization

In addition to chat themes, WhatsApp is also developing a facility that will allow iOS users to modify the app's accent color. This customization will impact the look of in-app buttons and will be restricted to the same color choices as the chat themes. Another feature spotted in a recent beta update for Android version 2.24.11.17 is an AI image generator for profile pictures, which creates personalized images based on user-provided text prompts.