Next Article

The company is offering free worldwide shipping for pre-bookers

IYO ONE earbuds with built-in AI take on Humane, Rabbit

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:21 pm May 28, 202401:21 pm

What's the story California-based start-up IYO has opened pre-orders for its latest product, the Gen AI earbuds named IYO ONE. These earbuds were unveiled at CES 2024 and are expected to revolutionize user interaction with audio devices. Unlike traditional earbuds, the IYO ONE focuses on advanced AI capabilities for audio interactions and aims to reduce constant smartphone use. It is available in two variants.

Cost

Booking details and pricing

IYO ONE has a Wi-Fi-only 16GB inbuilt storage version, and a Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB model. The two variants should cost around $599 (₹49,800) and $699 (₹58,100), respectively. The earbuds are available in three shades: Ocean, Polar, and Night. To pre-book, customers will have to pay $59 (₹4,900) and $69 (₹5,700) for the two trims, respectively. They will get free shipping and the booking amount will go toward the device's cost. Head to the company's website for the reservations.

Usage

IYO's unique approach to AI integration

The IYO ONE earbuds offer a unique approach to AI integration, promising a seamless, screen-free experience. They are made for natural conversations with virtual audio agents, and support various daily activities such as learning, working, shopping, and content creation. This design is aimed at overcoming the shortcomings of previous products like Humane's AI Pin and Rabbit's R1, in reducing smartphone dependency.

Prowess

IYO ONE's standout features

One of the key facilities of the IYO ONE is its integration with Qualcomm's S5 Gen 3 processor, which delivers nearly 50 times higher AI processing power than previous models. This chip enables advanced functionalities like adaptive active noise cancellation, improved signal-to-noise ratio, and better audio quality at 24-bit/48kHz. Also, AI-driven enhancements include hearing loss compensation and personalized audio curation, to significantly enhance user experience.

Change

A new era of personal mixed reality

The IYO ONE aims to create a personal mixed reality environment, where the wearers can interact with their audio world through voice commands. This is in contrast to the more visual-centric interfaces of previous attempts. The earbuds support various audio applications sans the distraction of a screen, making sure users remain present in their activities while benefiting from sophisticated audio support.