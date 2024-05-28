Next Article

The collaboration aims to make chips more reliable, safe, and energy efficient

IIT-B, TCS to create India's first quantum diamond microchip imager

By Mudit Dube 12:48 pm May 28, 202412:48 pm

What's the story The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the nation's leading IT services provider. The collaboration aims to develop India's first quantum diamond microchip imager, according to an official statement. This innovative technology will allow non-invasive and non-destructive mapping of semiconductor chips, akin to hospital MRI procedures.

Technological advancement

Quantum diamond microchip imager: A leap in quantum revolution

The quantum diamond microchip imager is a significant development in the field of technology. It combines quantum diamond microscopy with artificial intelligence/machine learning-powered software imaging. This indigenous technology is expected to help India make substantial strides in the quantum revolution. The advanced sensing tool could unlock new levels of precision in examining semiconductor chips, enhancing their reliability and energy efficiency.

Chip efficiency

The impact of quantum diamond microchip imager on semiconductor chips

Semiconductor chips are essential components of all modern electronic devices. Their ability to process data and complete tasks makes them the brain of devices across various industries such as communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. The collaboration between IIT-B and TCS aims to make these chips more reliable, safe, and energy efficient over the next two years.

Project development

Quantum imaging platform development in PQuest lab

Associate Professor Kasturi Saha from IIT-B will collaborate with TCS experts to develop the quantum imaging platform in the PQuest Lab. The two partners aim to leverage their expertize in quantum sensing for innovation and transform various sectors including electronics and healthcare. "By working together, we aim to propel India forward through groundbreaking technologies and products aligned with National Quantum Mission's Quantum Sensing and Metrology vertical," Saha added.