Anil Pant, CEO of Aptech, passes away

Written by Athik Saleh August 16, 2023 | 11:18 am 1 min read

Anil Pant has been Aptech's CEO since 2016

Dr. Anil Pant, the MD and CEO of Aptech, passed away on August 15. He had been on indefinite leave since June due to his deteriorating health. He joined Aptech in 2016, bringing with him over 15 years of experience in the IT and communication sectors from his previous roles at Sify Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Pant built $100mn testing domain at TCS in 5 years

During his tenure at TCS from 2010 to 2016, Pant served as the principal consultant. At TCS, he built a $100 million testing domain practice in just five years. Before joining TCS, he was a VP at Sify Technologies between 2008 and 2010. He held a Bachelor of Engineering degree and a Ph.D. in information technology from Lincoln University College in Malaysia.

Aptech could appoint an interim CEO soon

Aptech has expressed its deepest condolences and acknowledged his significant contributions to the company. "Dr. Pant's contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family," the company said. In June, the firm had informed stock exchanges that it was taking measures to select an interim CEO.

