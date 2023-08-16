Sei token gains over 2,500% after beta launch and listings

Sei token gains over 2,500% after beta launch and listings

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Mudit Dube August 16, 2023 | 11:02 am

Bitcoin has slipped 0.52% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,184.73. It is 1.90% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.82% from yesterday and is trading at $1,826.24. From the previous week, it is down 1.62%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $567.89 billion and $219.39 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $236.14, which is 1.37% lower than yesterday and 3.40% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, down 2.58% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.76% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 2.66%) and $0.077 (down 4.50%), respectively.

Solana is down by 3.48% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.58 (down 5.45%), $4.82 (down 2.95%), $0.000011 (down 1.71%), and $0.66 (down 6.25%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.48% while Polka Dot is down 4.59%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 5.4% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 8.14%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Sei, Bone ShibaSwap, THORChain, XDC Network, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.22 (up 2,673.87%), $1.62 (up 7.61%), $1.61 (up 4.50%), $0.066 (up 2.13%), and $1.49 (up 1.73%), respectively. Sei got listed on Binance, Bybit and Bitget yesterday and is a token of Sei Network, a Layer 1 trading blockchain.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Hedera, Terra Classic, ApeCoin, Compound, and Pepe. They are trading at $0.066 (down 10.69%), $0.000066 (down 10.44%), $1.84 (down 10.12%), $49.97 (down 10%), and $0.0000011 (down 9.13%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $29,179.13 (down 0.65%), $11.79 (down 4.17%), $7.01 (down 4.80%), and $5.88 (down 5.76%), respectively.

Take a look at the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.80 (down 5.74%), $5.52 (down 4.63%), $0.55 (down 4.62%), $0.33 (down 5.71%), and $0.66 (down 6.39%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 1.28% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.94 billion, which marks a 4.83% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.21 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion.

