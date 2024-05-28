Next Article

WhatsApp to introduce channel analytics feature for web users

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:29 pm May 28, 202412:29 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is currently in the process of developing a new feature that will offer users insights into their channels. This channel analytics facility is being designed to help users better comprehend their audience by providing valuable analytics. The feature, which is still under development, will be made available in a future update of WhatsApp Web. Here's everything we know.

Previous update enhanced content discovery

In a previous update, WhatsApp introduced a category option for the channels directory as part of the beta for Android 2.24.10.20. This feature was meant to improve content discovery by automatically sorting channels into relevant categories, thereby streamlining the procedure for users to explore channels, with increased efficiency and precision.

Channel analytics feature: A closer look

The upcoming channel analytics option will provide channel owners with insights into their channels. These insights shall include the number of unique viewers who have witnessed any of the channel updates at least once, barring multiple views by the same user. The analytics will also highlight nations with the highest concentration of reached accounts, enabling channel owners to find out where their content is most popular, and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Additional features of the channel analytics

In addition to viewer insights, the new feature will also provide information on the net change in followers over the last 30 days. This will be calculated by subtracting the number of persons who unfollowed the channel/deleted their account, from the number of new followers. WhatsApp channels function as one-way communication platforms, similar to mailing lists, where admins can send text messages, voice notes, documents, photos, videos, and even polls to their subscribers.