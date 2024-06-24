In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series is set to feature a dedicated shutter button for easier photo and video capture.

All iPhone 16 models will also sport a new Action Button, replacing the traditional mute switch, for customizable functions.

All iPhone 16 models will also sport a new Action Button, replacing the traditional mute switch, for customizable functions.

Despite these changes, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will maintain their predecessor's screen sizes, but with an upgraded A17 Pro chip for enhanced AI features.

The iPhone 16 will offer vertical camera setup

Leaked cases reveal design changes for iPhone 16: What's new

By Akash Pandey 03:42 pm Jun 24, 202403:42 pm

What's the story Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 is set to undergo significant design changes, as revealed by leaked cases. The new standard model will flaunt a vertical camera setup, marking a departure from the diagonal camera unit, introduced with the iPhone 13 in 2021. The shift toward this setup is tipped to support 3D video recording or Spatial videos, features that were previously exclusive to the Pro models. Additionally, the flash unit has been redesigned and is now positioned outside the camera island.

Pro series to feature dedicated shutter button

The iPhone 16 Pro series will see the addition of a dedicated shutter button, powered by the haptic engine. This button will permit users to focus on a subject with a soft tap, and capture a picture or start recording with a more forceful press. This development contradicts earlier reports that suggested Apple may eliminate all physical buttons in favor of solid-state ones.

Action button in all models

Apple is tipped to introduce an Action Button across all iPhone 16 series models, a significant design change for non-Pros. This customizable button will replace the traditional mute switch, offering multiple choices for various functions.

iPhone 16 to retain screen size

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain the screen sizes of their predecessors, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch 60Hz OLED displays respectively. However, these smartphones will be powered by a modified version of the A17 Pro chip. This upgrade is anticipated to support Apple's newest AI features, enhancing the overall user experience.