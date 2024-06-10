Next Article

The tech giant is yet to confirm the exact date of the rollout

Apple all set to introduce RCS messaging in iOS 18

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:31 pm Jun 10, 202411:31 pm

What's the story Apple has confirmed that its Messages app will support RCS (Rich Communication Services) in iOS 18. This new standard will replace the SMS, as the default communication protocol between Android and iOS devices. The change is expected to improve the quality of multimedia messages and extend the length of text messages. However, the exact details of this integration are yet to be revealed by the tech giant.

Challenges

Current limitations in cross-platform messaging

Currently, when users on iOS and Android communicate, the service reverts to SMS. This results in a reduction in the quality of photos and videos, shorter messages, and non-end-to-end encrypted conversations. The lack of RCS support has led to Android texts appearing as green bubbles in iMessage chats, causing confusion among users. These issues are expected to be resolved with the introduction of RCS in iOS 18.

Features

A game-changer in messaging

RCS was designed as an advanced version of SMS, offering features such as typing indicators, read receipts, longer messages, and support for high-quality images and videos. These features are similar to those found in iMessage. Over the past five years, RCS has emerged as the standard messaging protocol on Android handsets, as US wireless carriers fully embraced it. However, Apple has so far resisted incorporating it into its messaging app.

Unexpected move

Apple's sudden decision to support RCS

In November, Apple surprised many by announcing its plan to add RCS support in the coming year. This unexpected decision is believed to be a response to pressure from Google and Samsung to adopt RCS. However, it's also speculated that the timing of Apple's announcement was influenced by current regulatory scrutiny from the EU. The tech giant is yet to confirm the exact date of the rollout.